Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Tom Frieden, MD, National Institutes of Health executive Josh Denny, MD and 23andMe co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki will join the Washington Post’s Paige Winfield Cunningham for conversations about how COVID-19 and the expansion of mass data during the pandemic could lead to a more integrated health-care delivery system in the future.
In a segment presented by Optum, we will hear about how they have been approaching health-care system fragmentation, including examples of initiatives and programs that reflect their commitment to whole person care and reducing disparities in care.
Stream live here: wapo.st/healthfutureaugust2020
This event is presented by Optum.