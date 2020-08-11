On Thursday, August 13 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Washington Post Live will host America’s Health Future to examine new and innovative ways those in the medical community are exploring to improve how care is provided, from the rapid growth of telehealth, to analytics platforms for data sharing, to new technologies that may vastly improve the way health care is delivered in a post-coronavirus world.

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Tom Frieden, MD, National Institutes of Health executive Josh Denny, MD and 23andMe co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki will join the Washington Post’s Paige Winfield Cunningham for conversations about how COVID-19 and the expansion of mass data during the pandemic could lead to a more integrated health-care delivery system in the future.

