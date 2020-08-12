Before reporting at BuzzFeed, Darren was a sports business editor for Black Enterprise and an investigative reporter for City Limits magazine. He also covered high school sports for Newsday and was a reporting fellow at the Village Voice.
When Darren isn’t on the phone with someone from his long list of sources, he and his wife, NBC4 anchor Jummy Olabanji, like to travel. They’ve been to 24 countries and two of tennis’s four major tournaments — Wimbledon and the Australian Open remain on the yet-to-see list. Darren also likes to garden, cook, play golf and tennis, and root for the Boston Celtics. He is a graduate of Hofstra University with a degree in journalism.
Please welcome Darren, who already lives in Washington, to The Post. His first day will be Monday.