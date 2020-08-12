Announcement from General Assignment Editor Keith McMillan, Live News Editor Josh Freedom du Lac and Senior Director of Audience Ryan Kellett:

We are thrilled to announce that Darren Sands is joining the General Assignment news desk to write breaking news and enterprise stories.

Darren joins The Post after six years at BuzzFeed News. As a senior politics reporter, he wrote deep, nuanced stories about the Democratic Party, Black electoral politics, voting rights and politics in the South. He profiled Shaun King and Stacey Abrams before they were household names; in 2017, following Trump’s election, he wrote a story that asked what happened to Black Lives Matter?

Before reporting at BuzzFeed, Darren was a sports business editor for Black Enterprise and an investigative reporter for City Limits magazine. He also covered high school sports for Newsday and was a reporting fellow at the Village Voice.

When Darren isn’t on the phone with someone from his long list of sources, he and his wife, NBC4 anchor Jummy Olabanji, like to travel. They’ve been to 24 countries and two of tennis’s four major tournaments — Wimbledon and the Australian Open remain on the yet-to-see list. Darren also likes to garden, cook, play golf and tennis, and root for the Boston Celtics. He is a graduate of Hofstra University with a degree in journalism.

Please welcome Darren, who already lives in Washington, to The Post. His first day will be Monday.