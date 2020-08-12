“As the world focuses on life after covid-19, some see an opportunity to come back stronger,” said Kris Coratti Kelly, VP of Communications and GM of Washington Post Live. “Our collaboration with the esteemed Rockefeller Foundation allows us to dive deep into how the future could be reimagined into something that is more productive, collaborative and safe.”
The series kicks off on Wednesday, August 12 with ‘The Future Reset: Global Food Systems,’ which will examine how coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions have revealed the fragility of global supply chains. Conversations will feature former executive director of the World Food Programme Ertharin Cousin, the director of the Food & Environment Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists Ricardo Salvador, and president and CEO of Heifer International Pierre Ferrari who will discuss how to create more resilient food systems, as communities, public and private entities innovate, adapt and rise to meet the crisis.
“Covid-19 is shining a light on the challenges around food supplies around the world and in the United States,” said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. “This pandemic magnifies the deep rooted, systemic problems that experts estimate will double the number of people who don’t have enough food by the end of the year. We have an urgent responsibility to rebuild our global and national food systems, so no child ever goes hungry again.”
The first event in the series takes place today at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The Rockefeller Foundation advances new frontiers of science, data, policy and innovation to solve global challenges related to health, food, power and equity & economic opportunity.