At The Post, Dicker has spearheaded The Post’s Zeus Technology business, the industry-leading adtech platform which has experienced tremendous growth in recent months and now powers nearly 60 sites in the U.S. He is also the founder of R.E.D., The Post’s research experimentation and development lab which pioneered new technologies like Zeus that put speed, performance and the user experience at the forefront.
Dicker has also served as the CEO of Po.et, a platform for decentralized media economy on the blockchain. He has lead product and technology teams at RebelMouse, Time Inc. and the Huffington Post. He also serves on the Board of Advisors for Rutgers University School of Innovation and Mogul Inc.
Dicker will be formally inducted in a virtual ceremony in November. See the full list of 2020 inductees here.