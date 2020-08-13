The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership today announced it is launching a campaign dedicated to the case of detained American freelance journalist Austin Tice that will continue until he is released. Starting on August 14, the eight-year anniversary of the abduction of Tice from a checkpoint in Syria, The Post will run full-page ads in addition to digital ads across its platforms. These ads will call for the safe release and return of Tice to the U.S.

In an op-ed published Tuesday, Washington Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan writes, “Hostage releases can take a long time. But eight years is more than enough time for the U.S. government to secure Austin Tice’s return. Securing his release must be a top presidential priority. More than a single young man is being held hostage: An entire nation is.”

View previous ads from the Press Freedom Partnership dedicated to the case of Austin Tice here.

The Press Freedom Partnership is a public service initiative from The Post to promote press freedom and raise awareness of the rights of journalists worldwide who are in pursuit of the truth. Learn more at www.wapo.st/pressfreedom and follow on Twitter @wppressfreedom.