In an op-ed published Tuesday, Washington Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan writes, “Hostage releases can take a long time. But eight years is more than enough time for the U.S. government to secure Austin Tice’s return. Securing his release must be a top presidential priority. More than a single young man is being held hostage: An entire nation is.”
