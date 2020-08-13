“It’s critically important that local publishers have the tools they need to own their revenue strategy and position themselves for sustainable growth in this market while collaborating together. Zeus now powers over 3 billion impressions monthly, offering publishers the ability to drive better performance and higher revenue through a modernized advertising framework,” said Jarrod Dicker, VP of Commercial Technology at The Post and GM of Zeus. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Tribune and work together to build a better ad ecosystem for all.”
Tribune, which simplified and consolidated legacy architecture by migrating to The Post’s Arc Publishing platform beginning in 2017, will leverage Zeus’s state-of-the-art programmatic technology stack and rendering engine to optimize advertising performance and delivery for their portfolio of award-winning publishers while ensuring a superior user experience.
Zeus Performance is one of three industry-leading monetization tools built in-house by The Post that comprise the Zeus Technology Suite. At its foundation, Zeus is built on speed, user experience and advertising effectiveness. Interested partners can send a note to zeus@washpost.com. For more information, visit: https://www.zeustechnology.com/.