Hosted by Jacqueline Alemany
Wednesday, August 12 | Starting at 1:00 p.m. ET
The Future Reset: Global Food Systems
Ertharin Cousin, Distinguished Scholar, Chicago Council on Global Affairs
Ricardo J. Salvador, Director and Senior Scientist, Food & Environment Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists
Pierre Ferrari, President and CEO, Heifer International
Hosted by Karen Tumulty
This event is presented in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation.
Thursday, August 13 | Starting at 11:00 a.m. ET
America’s Health Future
Thomas R. Frieden, MD, President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, Former CDC Director
Joshua Denny, MD, CEO, All of Us Research Program at the National Institutes of Health
Anne Wojcicki, Co-founder and CEO of 23andMe
Hosted by Paige Winfield Cunningham
This event is sponsored by Optum.
Thursday, August 13 | Starting at 3:00 p.m.
The Path Forward: Higher Education
Mary Schmidt Campbell, PhD, President of Spelman College
DeRionne Pollard, PhD, President of Montgomery College
Hosted by Eugene Scott
This event is presented with support from The University of Virginia.
Friday, August 14 | Starting at 12:00 p.m. ET
Race in America
Former Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges
Hosted by Jonathan Capehart