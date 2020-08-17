- · Perez and Dillon will preview the week ahead with Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa in back-to-back conversations.
- · Jeffries will discuss the stimulus bill, criminal justice reform and election security with Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart.
- · Jayapal will discuss her commitment to work with Biden to craft and implement a more progressive agenda with Washington Post Jonathan Capehart.
- · Bass will discuss the impact of her California colleague, Sen. Kamala Harris (D), and what she thinks former vice president Joe Biden needs to do to win in November with Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty.
Throughout the week, Post Live will host dynamic discussions with political insiders, power players and key decision makers on daily convention meetings, to preview the political stage and spotlight the evening’s speakers. Guests will include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Amb. Susan Rice, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mi. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Andrew Yang.
Post Live will also host morning updates from Washington Post reporters and columnists with crisp analysis and thoughtful critiques of the key moments from the previous night’s speeches in a lively discussion hosted by Jonathan Capehart.
All interviews will be streamed on washingtonpostlive.com as well as The Washington Post’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.
Full Schedule:
Monday, August 17th
10:45 a.m. ET: Chairman Tom Perez
11:00 a.m. ET: Biden Campaign Manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon
3:00 p.m. ET: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)
3:30 p.m. ET: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)
4:00 p.m. ET: Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif)
Tuesday, August 18th
12:00 p.m. ET: AFL-CIO President Richard L. Trumka
12:30 p.m. ET: Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.)
1:00 p.m. ET: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
4:00 p.m. ET: Former Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg
Wednesday, August 19th
12:00 p.m. ET: Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang
12:30 p.m. ET: Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.)
3:00 p.m. ET: New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D)
Thursday, August 20th
12:00 p.m. ET: Ambassador Susan Rice
12:30 p.m. ET: Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
3:30 p.m. ET: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
4:00 p.m. ET: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
4:30 p.m. ET: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D)
Washington Post Live conventions programming is presented by AT&T Business.