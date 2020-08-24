This individual is one of four managing editors who, along with the executive editor, hold the top positions in The Post’s newsroom. There is a high level of collaboration within that leadership group. This managing editor has primary responsibility for ensuring that The Post’s newsroom maintains significant digital growth and continues to innovate.

The position calls for someone who embraces new forms of journalism, understands the process by which we distribute our work on multiple platforms, promotes tight collaboration both within the newsroom and with other Post departments, demonstrates consistently sound news judgment and has a record of effective management and strong leadership. This managing editor should have deep experience in journalism, a commitment to The Post’s core values and the capacity to inspire and prepare journalists for a rapidly evolving digital news environment.

With our profession and business in a state of constant change, this managing editor should be able to recognize opportunities as they emerge and quickly pursue means for enhancing our journalism with new technologies. The Post, for example, has found large new audiences in distribution partners like Apple News, Snapchat and TikTok, with new ventures such as newsletters, podcasts and verticals such as The Lily and By The Way, and through improvements in our outreach to readers via alerts and engagement on social media.

A key role for the managing editor/digital is to educate the newsroom on how the media environment is being transformed and how we as a newsroom need to promptly adapt. This individual oversees efforts to train staff in the techniques required to keep us at the forefront of change.

The ideal candidate will be enthusiastic about exploring new types of storytelling. The Post has announced a major initiative to expand visual journalism, a joint effort of the design and graphics departments; experimented in virtual and augmented reality; embarked on groundbreaking video efforts, including live, investigative and documentary; rapidly expanded its audio offerings and signed deals with makers of theatrical and documentary films.

The managing editor/digital maintains a close and effective relationship with the company’s engineering and product teams, advocating for the newsroom to have best-in-class tools and communicating our technology needs; works closely with the company’s customer care department, moving to quickly fix digital features when necessary and disseminate story ideas to editors and reporters when appropriate; and serves as the newsroom’s point person with staffs that oversee advertising, subscriptions and marketing.

The Post strives to provide its readers with high-quality, trustworthy news and information while constantly innovating. That mission is best served by a diverse, multi-generational workforce with varied life experiences and perspectives. All cultures and backgrounds are welcomed.