Before joining the Chronicle in 2016, Lucio was a developer and photo fellow at Hoy in Chicago and spent several years as a freelance photojournalist. In 2019, he was named to Editor & Publisher’s “25 Under 35” list while still in San Francisco.
Lucio grew up in Compton and graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in photo communications. Outside of work, he is a board member of the NAHJ D.C. chapter and was one of the NAHJ curriculum co-chairs for the NABJ/NAHJ 2020 virtual conference. Lately, he is cooking more at home and now that he has a good recipe down for his chicken tinga he is working on perfecting his tepache, a fermented pineapple drink.
