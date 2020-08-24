Announcement from Creative Director Greg Manifold and Deputy Design Director Brian Gross:

The Design Department is excited to announce that Lucio Villa has been promoted to the role of design editor.

Lucio joined us a year ago from the San Francisco Chronicle and has impressed us with his ability to elevate projects, his unflappable demeanor and his imaginative approaches on such projects as the Mekong River, and Virus Global Wave, and as a part of the team that built the Mueller Report Illustrated. Now he’ll apply those skills in a management role, helping our team advance our digital storytelling on long- and short-term projects. Our design editors play a vital role in collaborating across the newsroom, mentoring designers while still leading their own projects.

Before joining the Chronicle in 2016, Lucio was a developer and photo fellow at Hoy in Chicago and spent several years as a freelance photojournalist. In 2019, he was named to Editor & Publisher’s “25 Under 35” list while still in San Francisco.

Lucio grew up in Compton and graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in photo communications. Outside of work, he is a board member of the NAHJ D.C. chapter and was one of the NAHJ curriculum co-chairs for the NABJ/NAHJ 2020 virtual conference. Lately, he is cooking more at home and now that he has a good recipe down for his chicken tinga he is working on perfecting his tepache, a fermented pineapple drink.

Please join us in congratulating Lucio.