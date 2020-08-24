“Rokhaya is one of France’s most influential public personalities for her work illuminating racial and gender inequality. As we continue to offer readers insight into social issues around the world, we are excited to feature her vital perspective on the discourse around these issues in Europe and beyond,” said Eli Lopez, senior editor for Global Opinions.
In addition to her writing, Diallo has directed several documentaries including the award-winning “Steps to Liberty,” a film following young Americans who come to France to examine the issues of race, diversity, human rights. Her latest documentary,“Acting while Black: Blackness on French screens,” released in 2020, critically questions the place given to Black actors and actresses on French screens. She is the author of several books, including a graphic novel. She has won several awards including the LABCOM “Women in Digital Communication Award” created by French channel TF1.