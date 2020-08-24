Washington Post Live today kicks off daily 2020 Republican National Conventions programming with one-on-one interviews with Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Jason Miller, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

  • 12:00 p.m. ET: Jason Miller, senior adviser for strategy to the Trump 2020 reelection campaign, joins Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa to discuss the game plan for President Trump’s reelection and preview the week’s activities at the Republican National Convention.
  • 3:00 p.m. ET: Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt (R) joins Washington Post senior congressional correspondent Paul Kane to preview the Republican National Convention, discuss the 2020 election and gauge whether Republicans will hold the Senate in November.
  • 3:30 p.m. ET: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), co-founder of the Freedom Caucus, joins Washington Post Live to discuss legislative priorities for House Republicans, and how he hopes to help President Trump win the Buckeye State.

Throughout the week, Post Live will host dynamic discussions with political insiders, power players and key decision makers on daily convention meetings, to preview the political stage and spotlight the evening’s speakers. Guests will include Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Linda McMahon, Kellyanne Conway, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).

Post Live will also host morning updates from Washington Post reporters and columnists with crisp analysis and thoughtful critiques of the key moments from the previous night’s speeches in a lively discussion hosted by Jonathan Capehart.

All interviews will be streamed on washingtonpostlive.com as well as The Washington Post’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.

Current RNC Schedule:

Monday, August 24th:

12:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 25th:

12:00 p.m. United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson

3:00 p.m.: Trump Campaign Director of Press Communications Erin Perrine

3:30 p.m.: President of Americans for Tax Reform Grover Norquist

Wednesday, August 26th:

12:00 p.m.: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

3:00 p.m.: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La)

3:30 p.m.: Chair of America First Action Linda McMahon

Thursday, August 27th:

12:30 p.m.: Senior Fellow at Family Research Council Ken Blackwell

4:00 p.m. Senior Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway