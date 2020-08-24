Post Live will also host morning updates from Washington Post reporters and columnists with crisp analysis and thoughtful critiques of the key moments from the previous night’s speeches in a lively discussion hosted by Jonathan Capehart.
All interviews will be streamed on washingtonpostlive.com as well as The Washington Post’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.
Current RNC Schedule:
Monday, August 24th:
12:00 p.m.: Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Jason Miller
3:00 p.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
3:30 p.m. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
Tuesday, August 25th:
12:00 p.m. United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson
3:00 p.m.: Trump Campaign Director of Press Communications Erin Perrine
3:30 p.m.: President of Americans for Tax Reform Grover Norquist
Wednesday, August 26th:
12:00 p.m.: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
3:00 p.m.: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La)
3:30 p.m.: Chair of America First Action Linda McMahon
Thursday, August 27th:
12:30 p.m.: Senior Fellow at Family Research Council Ken Blackwell
4:00 p.m. Senior Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway