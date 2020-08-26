Kolin will join the Design department as a designer and will work on projects across the newsroom — helping to build and incorporate motion and animation into more presentations. He joined The Post in the summer of 2017 after a successful career as a freelance animator who had worked for The New York Times, NBC News and Vice. He quickly became a leading visual voice in the building, working on Tampa Bay’s Coming Storm and The Race to Save Coffee, which won several awards. He followed that up with A Minor Achievement, which was nominated for a National News and Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Graphic Design and was screened at several film festivals. Kolin also has been heavily involved in the development of branding for our live election coverage and many interactive projects, including Sin Luz: Life Without Power, and collaborated on the design of The Mueller Report Illustrated. His ability to combine design, animation and storytelling will continue to enrich our audience’s experiences.

Atthar will become a graphics reporter, continuing to contribute to visual investigations and also working on Foreign, National Security and Business. He joined us late in 2018 after a stint at The Wall Street Journal. He quickly earned a reputation as an excellent animator and coder, helping to expand the video team’s toolkit of graphics templates. Atthar has contributed to several award-winning projects, including The Fentanyl Failure and #FreeJason: The inside story of The Post's fight to free Jason Rezaian from Iran. One of Atthar’s biggest achievements was his outstanding branding work with the Fact Checker video series. His most recent work with visual investigations has allowed him to do some data research and reporting that will serve him well in his new role.

Bill, who will become a graphics reporter, will work with Investigative, Social Issues, and Style. He came to us in mid-2017 after a stellar 14-year career at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland. Already a two-time Emmy and four-time National Headliner Award winner, Bill didn’t take long to add to his already impressive list of accomplishments. His contributions to the Pulitzer Prize winning 2°C: Beyond the Limit helped explain the catastrophic impact of melting permafrost. He also worked on the Afghanistan Papers video documentary, providing context to our reporting. Bill has made huge contributions as a member of the Foreign desk’s video team, and we expect great things from him in Graphics.