“El Washington Post” podcast is hosted by Juan Carlos Iragorri, an Emmy Award-winning journalist and author with more than 30 years of experience in print, radio and television. The co-hosts are Dori Toribio, a broadcast journalist who has covered Washington since 2010 for outlets including Spain’s Mediaset TV group, and Jorge Espinosa, a radio journalist for Caracol Radio in Bogota.
In each episode, Iragorri, Toribio and Espinosa will continue to give listeners smart insight into three to four global news stories. Since launching in December 2019, episodes have featured analysis from Washington Post reporters and contributors and interviews with newsmakers, including Iván Duque Márquez, president of Colombia, and Felipe González, former prime minister of Spain.
You can subscribe to “El Washington Post” wherever you listen to your podcasts.