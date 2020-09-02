- Nightingale Award Winner - Lisa Dellinger, RN
- Nightingale Award Winner - Pamela S. Hinds, RN, Ph.D., FAAN
- Nightingale Award Winner - Viktoria Holley-Trimmer, JLR
- Nightingale Award Winner - Cherissa Jackson, RN
- Nightingale Award Winner - Jonas Nguh, PhD, RN
- Nightingale Award Winner - Sarah Rose, RN
The winners were announced last night at the STAR Nurses Awards Ceremony, and were featured in the Star Nurses Magazine, which features each nurse and their story. For more information on the program go to: www.starnursesdc.com