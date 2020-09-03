Before WGBH, Arjun was a communications director for Bob Massie’s gubernatorial campaign, a position which he says made him realize he wanted to be on the other side of the table asking the questions. Originally from Silicon Valley, he had a previous life in tech as a reporter for a venture capital firm and a digital marketing associate for a blockchain platform ecosystem. He began his career as an intern and producer at WBUR for “On Point” and “Here and Now.”
Arjun describes politics as a “prism to understand the world” and joins at the perfect time to bring that passion for politics to our audio coverage of the elections, and beyond, as producer for “Can He Do That?” He will report to Allison Michaels.
Please join me in welcoming Arjun to The Post on Sept. 14.