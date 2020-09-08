U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, joins Post columnist Karen Tumulty to discuss new challenges facing that alliance, how President Trump has shifted NATO’s priorities and the future of this organization designed to uphold the values of representative democracies.

· Thursday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET

· Watch here

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) joins Post national political reporter Robert Costa to discuss the 2020 election, the stakes in his home battleground state, immigration and national security.

· Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7:15 a.m. CT/8:15 a.m. ET

· Watch here

Texas Democratic Senate candidate and U.S. Air Force veteran MJ Hegar joins Post columnist Jonathan Capehart to discuss her military career, the 2020 election and how she plans to beat Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) and win a Senate seat.

· Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET

· Watch here

Former U.S. national security advisor H.R. McMaster joins Post national security reporter Ellen Nakashima to discuss his forthcoming book, how the global pandemic affects the most pressing foreign policy challenges and America’s standing in the world today.

· Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET

· Watch here

Festival attendees are also invited to view a panel discussion featuring Post White House reporter Ashley Parker and New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman on how they cover the White House today. Moderated by Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith, the event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. ET. View event details here.

