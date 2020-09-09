Through all these responsibilities, she has shown herself to be a thoughtful editor with a careful eye and good news judgment who is able to balance multiple tasks with ease.
Paola was raised in California and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of arts degree in communication. Before The Post, she interned at the Los Angeles Times as a multiplatform editor.
Paola, who lives in D.C., is fluent in Spanish. She loves musicals and, appropriately, extensive traveling; she looks forward to enjoying both once it’s safe to do so. She also likes vintage and thrift shopping, which she’s been doing a lot of online lately. She’s a gym aficionado who was planning on doing her third Spartan race before the pandemic.
Please join us in congratulating Paola on her new job, which begins immediately.