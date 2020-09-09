Announcement from Multiplatform Editing Chief Jesse Lewis, Multiplatform Editor Brian Malasics, Multiplatform Editor Chris Hanna and By the Way Editor Amanda Finnegan:

We are very excited to announce that Paola Ruano will be the new multiplatform editor for By The Way.

Paola joined the Multiplatform Editing Desk as an intern in the summer of 2017 and has worked on various sections, most notably the National Weekly, which is produced by a small team and distributed to news organizations across the country. Paola helped edit some of the By The Way City Guides when the travel vertical launched last June and has been filling in on an interim basis for the past few months. She also recently took over slotting the Travel section.

Through all these responsibilities, she has shown herself to be a thoughtful editor with a careful eye and good news judgment who is able to balance multiple tasks with ease.

Paola was raised in California and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of arts degree in communication. Before The Post, she interned at the Los Angeles Times as a multiplatform editor.

Paola, who lives in D.C., is fluent in Spanish. She loves musicals and, appropriately, extensive traveling; she looks forward to enjoying both once it’s safe to do so. She also likes vintage and thrift shopping, which she’s been doing a lot of online lately. She’s a gym aficionado who was planning on doing her third Spartan race before the pandemic.

Please join us in congratulating Paola on her new job, which begins immediately.