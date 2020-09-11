Originally from the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago, Joshua has been a sought-after freelance photojournalist for more than 15 years. His clients included Getty Images, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Agence France-Presse, NBC News and the Chicago Tribune.
Joshua began his formal education in fashion merchandising at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York before pivoting to journalism at Harold Washington College a few years later.
Joshua enjoys navigating the highways and byways of America by car and takes great pleasure in making long road trips. The Pacific Coast Highway and Interstate 80 are his two favorite routes. In his downtime, he enjoys running, cycling and seeking out the best Caribbean and Latino food with his family and friends.
Please welcome Joshua when he starts Sept. 21. He is permanently based in Chicago, and will continue his exceptional coverage from there.