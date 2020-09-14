The Washington Post today announced the release of ‘The Most Dramatic Newsletter Ever,’ a newsletter focused on season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Anchored by Pop Culture Host Hannah Jewell, the newsletter will offer analysis, commentary and original reporting that goes behind-the-scenes to examine what the producers don’t show and how the show portrays the contestants. Readers can also expect timely, creative commentary and a breakdown of how the show reflects on modern dating.

“The Bachelor franchise has had a profound impact on pop culture. ‘The Most Dramatic Newsletter Ever’ gives our readers who are fans of the show a dedicated place to relive all the drama after each new episode with our own in-house expert Hannah Jewell,” said Kelly Poe, editor of the newsletter. “Hannah’s wit, insight and enthusiasm will enhance readers’ experiences as they watch the new season from home.”

The newsletter will launch Wednesday, September 30, two weeks prior to ‘The Bachelorette’ premiere, and will go out the day after each new episode airs.

To sign up for the "The Most Dramatic Newsletter Ever,” visit here.