“The Bachelor franchise has had a profound impact on pop culture. ‘The Most Dramatic Newsletter Ever’ gives our readers who are fans of the show a dedicated place to relive all the drama after each new episode with our own in-house expert Hannah Jewell,” said Kelly Poe, editor of the newsletter. “Hannah’s wit, insight and enthusiasm will enhance readers’ experiences as they watch the new season from home.”
The newsletter will launch Wednesday, September 30, two weeks prior to ‘The Bachelorette’ premiere, and will go out the day after each new episode airs.
