On Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 12:45 p.m. ET, Washington Post Live will take a deep dive into unexpected drivers of food insecurity with award-winning documentarian and journalist Soledad O’Brien and Temple University professor Sara Goldrick-Rab on their work exposing hidden hunger on college campuses.
The program will also feature a special conversation about fighting food insecurity, from the community level to the big think of policy creation, with legendary Black-business owner Virginia Ali, co-founder of landmark D.C. eatery Ben’s Chili Bowl, and Food Tank co-founder and president Danielle Nierenberg, a thought leader conducting extensive research around the world in hopes of galvanizing systemic change.
Stream live here: wapo.st/foodinsecurity2020
