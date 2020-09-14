The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity in the United States. General economic hardship, school closures and overwhelmed food banks have left the most vulnerable increasingly at risk. The crisis has revealed the dysfunction of our food system and how structural inequalities contribute to the growing number of food insecure and hungry across the nation.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 12:45 p.m. ET, Washington Post Live will take a deep dive into unexpected drivers of food insecurity with award-winning documentarian and journalist Soledad O’Brien and Temple University professor Sara Goldrick-Rab on their work exposing hidden hunger on college campuses.

The program will also feature a special conversation about fighting food insecurity, from the community level to the big think of policy creation, with legendary Black-business owner Virginia Ali, co-founder of landmark D.C. eatery Ben’s Chili Bowl, and Food Tank co-founder and president Danielle Nierenberg, a thought leader conducting extensive research around the world in hopes of galvanizing systemic change.

Stream live here: wapo.st/foodinsecurity2020

