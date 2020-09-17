”I have covered stories of sexual assault throughout my career in journalism, and being able to bring these two important stories to light has been some of the most important work I have been a part of,” said Brittain, investigative reporter at The Washington Post. “With this podcast, we have been able to call attention to the far-reaching effects of sexual assault and highlight how we, as journalists, investigate stories like these.”

“Canary: The Washington Post Investigates” begins with the aftermath of a sexual assault case in the District of Columbia. One woman’s public warning ricochets all the way to Birmingham, Ala., where another woman gives voice to a devastating allegation. The podcast follows the Alabama woman’s decision to come forward with a claim of sexual assault against a high-ranking figure in the D.C. criminal justice system. This podcast series follows Post journalists on the reporting trail, tackling the topic of sexual assault and the challenges victims face when telling their stories, the strength it takes to speak up, and what happens when they do.

AD

AD

“This podcast gives insight into how we report stories about assault allegations. We did not know where this story would go, but we chronicled the process of reporting with 70 hours of audio, taking the audience on the reporting journey with us,” said Madhulika Sikka, executive producer for audio at The Washington Post. “The moral dimensions of this story are powerful, and hearing firsthand the raw emotions and feelings of these two women makes for an intimate and immersive storytelling experience.”