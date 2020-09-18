Kevin came to The Post as a design and graphics intern after graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2014. He has been mostly focused on politics, including a stint embedded with The Fix and the Politics team. He helped plan and execute our graphics coverage of Pope Francis’s visit to America, helped Bonnie Berkowitz trick the department with a candy dish that was actually a sociological experiment, traveled to the Iowa State Fair to see how fairgoers felt about the Democratic presidential candidates, developed a series of pages detailing the policy positions of those Democratic candidates, and then worked on the quiz that used that information to delight readers and beat The Post’s record of most subscriber conversions.
A native of Rochester, N.Y., Kevin lives in Navy Yard with his wife, Lexi, and their foster dog of the moment, Hanna. They have been cooking their way through the Whole30 program. He enjoys biking, running, and (before the pandemic) singing weekly in the choir at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Capitol Hill.
Please join us in congratulating Kevin on his promotion.