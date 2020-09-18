The gold medal for Innovation Format was awarded to “The Mueller Report Illustrated”, a six-part visual reconstruction of the obstruction investigation of President Trump. The visual was done by Rosalind S. Helderman, Kathy Lee, Lucio Villa, Kolin Pope and Matea Gold, among others. The mix of text, audio and illustration was published in book format. The Mueller Report portfolio by the Graphics and Design teams also received a bronze medal for Planned Coverage.
A silver medal for Immersive Format was awarded to “12 seconds of gunfire,” a virtual-reality feature by Seth Blanchard, Ted Muldoon, Suzette Moyer, John Woodrow Cox and Lynda Robinson. The project tells the story of a school shooting at Townville Elementary School in South Carolina through audio and illustrations by Wesley Allsbrook.
The Post also received a silver medal recognizing the body of work by the Graphics team.
“Unlike Mike: LeBron and Jordan” from Features (Sports) and “How we know that global warming is real.” from Features (Technology, Health, Science) were both awarded a bronze medal.