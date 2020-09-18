The Washington Post’s Graphics and Design departments have won two gold, three silver, and three bronze medals at the Malofiej awards. The Malofiej awards are a worldwide competition, and are considered to be the most important recognition in the news graphics field.

“What remains of Bears Ears,” by Joe Fox, Lauren Tierney, Seth Blanchard, Gabriel Florit and Jake Crump was awarded the gold medal for Features. This innovative multimedia piece tells the story of the decades-long fight by Native American tribes to get federal protection for archaeologically significant sites and how, just 11 months after being established as a national monument, the new administration removed that status. This article also received the silver medal for Innovation in Visual Storytelling.

The gold medal for Innovation Format was awarded to The Mueller Report Illustrated, a six-part visual reconstruction of the obstruction investigation of President Trump. The visual was done by Rosalind S. Helderman, Kathy Lee, Lucio Villa, Kolin Pope and Matea Gold, among others. The mix of text, audio and illustration was published in book format. The Mueller Report portfolio by the Graphics and Design teams also received a bronze medal for Planned Coverage.

A silver medal for Immersive Format was awarded to12 seconds of gunfire,” a virtual-reality feature by Seth Blanchard, Ted Muldoon, Suzette Moyer, John Woodrow Cox and Lynda Robinson. The project tells the story of a school shooting at Townville Elementary School in South Carolina through audio and illustrations by Wesley Allsbrook.

The Post also received a silver medal recognizing the body of work by the Graphics team.

Unlike Mike: LeBron and Jordan from Features (Sports) and How we know that global warming is real.from Features (Technology, Health, Science) were both awarded a bronze medal.