The Washington Post’s Fact Checker today announced it will join Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network’s first-ever coalition of major U.S. fact-checkers which will publish daily 2020 election-focused fact checks in English and Spanish. Available via a WhatsApp chatbot, The Washington Post’s fact checks will provide readers with the tools and information to navigate an unprecedented election cycle.

“One of The Washington Post’s driving values is the commitment to making Post journalism easily accessible to readers on the platforms they use in their daily lives,” said Ryan Kellett, senior audience director for The Washington Post. “In the lead up to the November election, The Post continues to evolve and innovate in the ways in which we engage readers with our journalism.”

Since 2007, the Washington Post Fact Checker, led by Glenn Kessler, has held Democrats, Republicans, and advocacy groups accountable for their claims by awarding "Pinocchios" for false or misleading statements.

More information is available from Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network announcement here. Puede leer el anuncio en español aquí.