“One of The Washington Post’s driving values is the commitment to making Post journalism easily accessible to readers on the platforms they use in their daily lives,” said Ryan Kellett, senior audience director for The Washington Post. “In the lead up to the November election, The Post continues to evolve and innovate in the ways in which we engage readers with our journalism.”
Since 2007, the Washington Post Fact Checker, led by Glenn Kessler, has held Democrats, Republicans, and advocacy groups accountable for their claims by awarding "Pinocchios" for false or misleading statements.