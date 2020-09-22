On Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 11:00 a.m. ET, The Washington Post Live will host “Confronting America’s Digital Divide,” an event featuring educators and key government leaders focused on distance learning in the age of the coronavirus, the disproportionate impact of the digital divide on communities of color, and the policy solutions being proposed to answer the problem.

With the closure of K-12 schools, remote learning, and calls to social distance, millions of American students are learning, living, and playing almost exclusively online. Yet, there remain critical hurdles to access and adoption of internet solutions for many American households. Speakers will discuss the barriers to broadband adoption for low-income families, and how local leaders are working to address this divide with scalable solutions.

