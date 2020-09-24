Hannah has developed a unique mapping style using hand-drawn dots and circles, which has been given the unofficial name “Dormi-dots” within the cartography community. She is very passionate about humanitarian action through cartography, creating open map data when a natural disaster strikes to assist responders helping those in need.
Hannah majored in journalism at the University of the Philippines, in her native country. Her first day will be Oct. 19, working remotely from Manila with her rescue cat Hank, a grumpy Scottish Fold.
Please join us in welcoming her to The Post.