The string of successes makes clear what this team can accomplish by partnering with coverage desks to dig into the most urgent stories of the day. We are excited to continue to expand the novel ways that The Post approaches investigative storytelling.

Nadine Ajaka joined The Post in 2017 as the senior producer for video platforms, overseeing video distribution on YouTube, Facebook, Amazon and Apple News. She is the person most responsible for growing our YouTube channel to nearly 1.5 million subscribers in just three years. In 2019, she oversaw a YouTube-first expansion of the Fact Checker video series and developed the Webby award-winning Washington Post’s Guide to Manipulated Video, before moving into the Visual Forensics role fulltime.

Meg Kelly joined The Post as a video editor for the Fact Checker in May 2017. She developed a video series for the Fact Checker column, produced and edited hundreds of videos and contributed reporting to dozens of stories — ranging from caravan conspiracy theories to what went wrong with covid-19 testing. She helped lead the team’s expanded focus on misleading visuals and began hosting the Fact Checker’s weekly YouTube series in February 2019. While reporting for the series, she obtained exclusive documents that laid bare the pay inequities in U.S. women’s soccer. Additionally, Meg contributes to the team’s ongoing database of President Trump’s false and misleading claims and co-authored the team’s best-selling book “Donald Trump and His Assault on Truth.” Together with Glenn Kessler and Salvador Rizzo, she earned an Honorable Mention for the Toner Prize for Excellence in Political Reporting in 2019.

Joyce Sohyun Lee joined The Post in August 2017 as a video editor for Foreign. She was responsible for video coverage of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. In addition to coordinating coverage with foreign correspondents and videographers in those regions, she also reported on Cameroon’s unfolding civil conflict, the first Trump-Kim summit in South Korea and the fate of captured Islamic State members in Syria and Morocco. She has worked on several video investigations, including the video timeline of the clearing of Lafayette Square. Her work on the documentary The Assassination of Jamal Khashoggi won a Webby award and she was part of a Post team given a runner-up citation for the Overseas Press Club’s Bob Considine Award for best interpretation of international affairs.