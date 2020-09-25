Bénichou comes to The Post from CalMatters, where they wore many hats as a data visualization reporter. They acquired and analyzed covid-19 hospitalization data, investigated the impact of fires on seniors in California and built CalMatters’ 2020 election guide. Before joining CalMatters, Bénichou worked at Mapbox as brand partnership lead and storytelling expert, partnering with shows and newsrooms including Netflix’s “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” Mother Jones, The Washington Post and The New York Times to better incorporate maps into storytelling, and adapted mapping technology for print, web, mobile and video.
In this new role, Bénichou will use their skills as a journalist and technologist to experiment with emerging storytelling techniques to reach and engage The Post’s global audiences. Bénichou lives in Oakland, Calif., where they will be based, and graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in political science and history. They immigrated to the Bay Area at age 18 and grew up in Paris.
Please join me in welcoming Lo, who starts Sept. 28.