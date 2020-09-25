Singletary’s latest installment addresses the subject of education and the misconception that Black people could earn more money if only they invested in going to college and acquiring qualifications. “It’s also helpful, dear reader, to keep in mind that it wasn’t until my lifetime that many colleges and universities opened their doors to Blacks. And even when Blacks were finally allowed in, the barriers remained.” The first column examined the notion that affirmative action gives unqualified Black people an unfair advantage, and she recounts her experience being hired at The Washington Post in a gripping episode of the Post Reports podcast. Columns will be available online every Friday and in the print edition the following Sunday.
September 25, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT
