Before joining us, Eliza worked as a marketing analyst for The ONE Campaign, where she was an assistant marketing data analyst. There she helped research, test and track how to reach audiences over email and social media. At The Post, we expect Eliza will continue to set the standard in experiment tracking and craft storytelling experiments that help the newsroom learn more about how to reach and engage new and existing audiences.
Eliza hails from the suburbs of Philadelphia. She graduated from George Washington University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics. In addition to expert advice on audience strategy, reach out to Eliza to talk about thrifting and curating upbeat work playlists on Spotify.
Please join us in congratulating Eliza on her new role, which begins Monday.