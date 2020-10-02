Washington Post CRO Joy Robins has promoted Denise Burrell-Stinson as Head of WP BrandStudio. In this role, she will lead the editorial vision and output for the content The Post produces on behalf of brands.

In an interview with The Drum, Robins said the team lead by Burrell-Stinson this year “became more of a consulting partner and fielded research to help guide clients to what our audiences wanted to hear.” Robins added that the team’s repositioning during the pandemic lead to “an enormous volume of content campaigns that launched throughout Q3 and are in production for Q4.”

Burrell-Stinson was recently named a winner of the 2020 Women in Content Marketing Awards. She was honored in the General Excellence category, which celebrates exceptional content marketing contributions made by the nominee such as work developed for a brand or organization or ways in which the nominee has used her voice to inspire and lead others in the industry.

The Women in Content Marketing Awards recognize the outstanding work of inspiring and accomplished innovators and spotlight achievements made by women and ways that these marketers have positively impacted colleagues, clients, and the industry as a whole through their leadership.