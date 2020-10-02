Burrell-Stinson was recently named a winner of the 2020 Women in Content Marketing Awards. She was honored in the General Excellence category, which celebrates exceptional content marketing contributions made by the nominee such as work developed for a brand or organization or ways in which the nominee has used her voice to inspire and lead others in the industry.
The Women in Content Marketing Awards recognize the outstanding work of inspiring and accomplished innovators and spotlight achievements made by women and ways that these marketers have positively impacted colleagues, clients, and the industry as a whole through their leadership.