“As the nation engages in discussions about the application of criminal justice, the role of faith in politics and culture, and our election, these writers will offer our readers expert views into these defining issues of our time,” said Fred Hiatt, editorial page editor.

Learn more about the writers:

Paul Butler is the Albert Brick Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law School and an MSNBC analyst. He was the Carville Dickinson Benson Research Professor of Law at George Washington University Law School and was a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice. He also served as a special assistant U.S. Attorney, prosecuting street crime in the District of Columbia. He clerked for Judge Mary Johnson Lowe of the U.S. District Court in New York, and then joined the law firm of Williams & Connolly in Washington, D.C.

Kate Cohen is a writer from Albany, New York. Her essays — whether print, online, radio, or live — seek to distill observations of family, politics, and culture into moments of clarity and insight. She also writes nonfiction documentary scripts, including the Emmy Award-winning “Rising: The Rebuilding of Ground Zero “and the Gold Panda award-winning “How China Works.” She is the author of two books, “A Walk Down the Aisle: Notes on a Modern Wedding” and “The Neppi Modona Diaries: Reading Jewish Survival Through My Italian Family.” She grew up in Virginia and has a bachelor’s degree in comparative literature from Dartmouth College.