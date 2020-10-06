Announcement from Executive Features Editor Liz Seymour, Features Deputy Editor David Malitz and Features Deputy Editor Mitch Rubin:

We are thrilled to announce that Ashley Fetters will join The Washington Post as a general assignment reporter in Features.

Ashley was most recently a staff writer for The Atlantic, where she covered families, relationships and education. She has also worked as a staff editor at GQ and Entertainment Weekly, and her writing has appeared regularly in The New York Times and The Washington Post, where she used to review concerts for Style.

Building on her work at The Atlantic, where she was a must-read on topics such as the pandemic's long-lasting effects on weddings and “The Boys Who Wear Shorts All Winter,” Ashley will write stories across the disciplines within Features, contributing to parenting and pop culture coverage and penning classic Style trend pieces.

Ashley graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and has spent most of the last six months doing yoga in her living room, making jam, taking walks with her partner around their neighborhood in Hoboken, and getting really into Edith Wharton. Her first day will be Oct. 19.

Please join us in welcoming her to The Post.