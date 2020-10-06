On Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Washington Post Live will host “Free to State: The New Free Speech,” with presenting sponsor the Knight Foundation to discuss the future of free expression, how content on social media should be regulated and who ultimately bears responsibility for online speech.
Speakers, including Lee C. Bollinger, president & Seth Low Professor of the University at Columbia University, Mary Anne Franks, professor of law at the University of Miami School of Law and Daphne Keller, director of the Program on Platform Regulation at Stanford’s Cyber Policy Center, will discuss how attitudes toward free speech are evolving as more of our discourse takes place online and information gatekeepers multiply.