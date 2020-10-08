Lizzy comes to us from Atlantic Media, where she worked as an audience development manager at Atlantic 57, The Atlantic’s consulting firm. Lizzy was previously a fellow on Atlantic Media’s corporate strategy team, conducting research and analysis to support strategic initiatives across the company.
She graduated from Duke University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in global cultural studies. For fun, she writes a weekly pop culture newsletter with a friend called One Last Thing. We are excited to have another “Avatar: The Last Airbender” fan on board.
Please join us in welcoming Lizzy, who starts Oct. 12.