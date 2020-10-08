Announcement from Audience Embeds Editor Everdeen Mason and Senior Director of Audience Ryan Kellett:

We are thrilled to announce that Lizzy Raben will join Audience as an embed with the health and wellness teams. Lizzy will conduct editorial experiments and write analyses to help inform audience strategy and best practices for storytelling across the National and Features desks. As with all embeds, she will also contribute to the team’s newsroomwide experiments.

Lizzy comes to us from Atlantic Media, where she worked as an audience development manager at Atlantic 57, The Atlantic’s consulting firm. Lizzy was previously a fellow on Atlantic Media’s corporate strategy team, conducting research and analysis to support strategic initiatives across the company.

She graduated from Duke University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in global cultural studies. For fun, she writes a weekly pop culture newsletter with a friend called One Last Thing. We are excited to have another “Avatar: The Last Airbender” fan on board.

Please join us in welcoming Lizzy, who starts Oct. 12.