“We set out to produce a body of work that would enlighten readers on the obstacles Floyd encountered throughout his life that were inextricably linked to his identity as a Black man,” said Simone Sebastian, deputy America Editor at The Washington Post. “Through the framework of his life, we aim to explore a range of issues and how they are not unique to Floyd.”
The series is based on a review of thousands of documents and more than 150 interviews with Floyd’s siblings, extended family members, friends, colleagues, public officials and scholars. In one interview, Floyd’s brother told The Post George Floyd was born with two strikes as a Black man.
Two stories will publish each week for the next month. The first installment published today and focuses on Floyd’s 46 years in America and how his life was shaped by entrenched poverty, systemic racism, a broken criminal justice system and police violence.