“The protests in Minneapolis over the killing of George Floyd launched a national movement that spread to cities across the country and we wanted to give readers a fuller view of this pivotal moment using the public visual record,” said Elite Truong, director of strategic initiatives at The Washington Post. “Our partnership with The Pudding and Google News Initiative allowed us to experiment with this new way of telling a complex story across multiple locations, helping to shape a new approach that could be used for future reporting.”
The 149 videos are contextualized with reporting from national political reporter Holly Bailey, who has covered the protests on the ground in Minneapolis since May. “Not unlike the video of Floyd’s death, which contradicted the initial police explanation of events, the thousands of hours of social media live streams — compiled and mapped out here in a joint project between The Washington Post and the visual storytelling group the Pudding — present a different and more complicated view of what was happening,” she writes. “The footage presents a picture of protesters as diverse crowds of all ages, including White families and their children. It shows demonstrations that were mostly peaceful until escalated by small groups of protesters and even police themselves. The footage shows the conflicted emotions of those on the ground.