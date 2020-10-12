Michael has been a senior NBA writer for the Athletic since 2018, a position he also held with Yahoo Sports from 2015 to 2018. Michael is one of the most knowledgeable and respected journalists covering the NBA and has been recognized for his in-depth features on the personalities and trends that drive the league. He’s a regular panelist on NPR’s “Only a Game” and has provided commentary on sports and society for ESPN, NBATV, Comcast Sports Net and Fox Sports. He has also written for ESPN the Magazine, Slam Magazine and the Sporting News.
Michael worked for The Post from 2005 to 2015, during which time he was the paper’s Washington Wizards beat writer and national NBA writer. Among the major projects Michael worked on at The Post were a series on the last class of high school seniors to come directly to the NBA, a series on the rise of Europe’s basketball player-development system and a deeply personal account of former Wizards star Caron Butler’s rise from his troubled childhood in Racine, Wis., which was recognized for exemplary feature-writing by APSE and NABJ.
During his first stint in the newsroom, Michael also reported from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and covered the MLB playoffs, the World Series and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. He has also covered the NBA Finals, the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and the 2004 Olympics in Athens.
Before coming to The Post, Michael covered the Atlanta Hawks and high school sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Michael grew up in Kansas City, Mo., and lives in Philadelphia with his wife and their two sons. Michael will rejoin The Post on Oct. 19.