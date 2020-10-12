The Washington Post video team was presented with the 2020 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) during a ceremony on Saturday night.

The Murrows are among the top honors in digital journalism, and the Overall Excellence Award is presented to news organizations exemplifying a high standard of quality in video journalism to its audience. The judges wrote The Post "has done an incredible job of staying relevant by bringing news to wherever their readers are." The winning entries are listed below.

