“The 2020 election is unlike any in modern history and, with the real possibility that final results could take days or even weeks, The Post’s priority is to ensure our readers have timely information that’s relevant to them and easily accessible on the platforms they turn to for news,” said Elite Truong, director of strategic initiatives at The Washington Post. “With this in mind, we enhanced our industry-leading automated storytelling technology to create a first-of-its-kind way for our podcast listeners to stay up to date. We are excited to see how readers respond to this feature as we continue pushing the boundaries of storytelling innovation.”
Powered by Heliograf, The Post’s audio election results will be automatically inserted into The Post’s political podcasts and read by an AI voice assistant. Listeners will hear state-specific results personalized to their location.
The Post developed Heliograf to enhance storytelling for large-scale, data-driven coverage of major news events. The technology was first introduced during the 2016 Rio Olympics to assist journalists with reporting the results of medal events. The Post quickly advanced Heliograf’s capabilities, deploying it to expand the newsroom’s coverage of the 2016 election to cover more than 500 races on election night. Heliograf has supported additional initiatives since, including high school sports coverage and comment moderation.