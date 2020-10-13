Her reporting has exposed large-scale razing of mosques and shrines in Xinjiang and the mass internment of Uighur Muslims, revealed the use of forced foreign prison labor, and provided nuance and insight into China’s tightening hold over Hong Kong through the new national security law.
Lily has been covering China for most of the last decade after first moving to Beijing in 2008 to pursue a career in journalism. Since then she has reported for Reuters, from Washington and New York; and for Quartz, from New York, Hong Kong and Nairobi, where she covered China’s influence in Africa.
Lily is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Peking University and the London School of Economics. She grew up in North Carolina, and she speaks Mandarin and Spanish. She joined the Guardian in 2018.
Lily will take on the bureau chief role at a particularly fraught moment. For the first time in decades, The Post does not have an accredited correspondent in China, a byproduct of tensions between the United States and China that have led each side to tighten restrictions on the others’ journalists.
Until her accreditation is approved, Lily will report on China from outside the country, joining an Asia-based team that includes correspondents Gerry Shih (who was among a dozen American journalists expelled from China in March) and Eva Dou (who is now covering China for The Post from a base in South Korea, while waiting for her own accreditation). Lily will start work on Dec. 14.
Please join us in welcoming Lily to The Post.