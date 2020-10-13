“In this unprecedented election, we will be very deliberate in our approach to informing readers, telling them what we know and what we are confident in every step of the way,” said Peter Wallsten, senior politics editor. “This approach is reflected in the coverage we’ve done over the last six months, which includes reporting on voting issues, real-time fact checking and visual data displays that provide critical information and context to our readers.”
The Post’s Election Day coverage will include:
- On-the-ground reporting from 36 states: Post journalists will deploy to key parts of the country to capture voter perspectives and experiences as polls open and after they close.
- Enhanced liveblog experience: The Post newsroom will provide continuous updates, analysis and reporter insights to help readers follow the latest news and results.
- Elections hub: Post readers can see both the latest developments as well as dive into the election more deeply with interactive data displays and explainers.
- Opinions real-time commentary: The Post’s world-class opinions columnists will provide lively and engaging live commentary on election night, in addition to continuing to provide readers with diverse ideological viewpoints and newsmaker opinions.
- Expected votes tracker: The Post will debut this new feature which captures the geographic differences in the way that votes are counted, giving readers state-level visualizations of how many votes each candidate has, how many expected votes are left to be counted, and, out of those, how many votes each candidate is expected to receive.
- AI-powered audio updates: Using in-house technology, The Post will auto-generate audio of election-results updates at the top of several Post podcasts.
“Our work builds on The Post’s years-long focus on developing leading-edge technologies that leverage AI and machine learning to enhance our digital storytelling for major news events like the presidential election. After months of testing, we are excited to deploy features, like our expected votes tracker, that will help inform readers about the state of the race and give them context on the vote count they can’t get anywhere else,” said Jeremy Bowers, director of engineering.”
Readers can experience The Post’s election hub by visiting: washingtonpost.com/elections.