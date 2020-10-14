The Washington Post has created a vote modeling tool that will help the newsroom determine with reasonable confidence if an election is too close to call and where votes remain to be counted, newsroom leads tell Axios.

Why it matters: The uncertain nature of this years’ election has forced news companies to reevaluate the way they will present the election results.

"This tool is not designed to call races or predict outcomes. It is designed to give readers a sense of where things are headed, not to predict what is happening," says Jeremy Bowers, the Post's director of engineering.

"We are descriptive rather than predictive," says Bowers.

How it works: The Post’s model will show where candidates may still have votes waiting to be counted. It learns from early returns in similar places, which means that if there’s a spike in turnout or a shift from 2016, it will learn from that in real time.

"We wanted to make sure readers know how much uncertainty remains, how up in the air the election is and provide information in real time," says senior politics editor Peter Wallsten.

The tool, called "Expected votes tracker," will be used to inform all of The Post's election coverage — from the alerts it sends out to where it deploys its reporters for deeper coverage.

Through its in-house AI tool called Heliograf, The Post will also create audio snippets of the analysis.