· Showtime: Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3:00PM ET (this film will be viewable for 24 hours from showtime)

· Synopsis: On October 30, 2015, a deadly fire in a Bucharest nightclub claimed the lives of 27 people. Nearly 200 more were injured but expected to recover. In the weeks and months that followed, dozens more began dying from their seemingly treatable injuries. Cătălin Tolontan, the editor of an unlikely publication, Romania’s Sports Gazette, launched an investigation. What the sports editor and his team of reporters uncovered was beyond what anyone could have imagined – a health care scandal that went to highest level of government and would eventually oust their country’s Prime Minister. This is a riveting story of corruption and greed that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s also a testament to a team of intrepid journalists who were determined to discover the truth and hold accountable those who were responsible for the tragic, needless deaths of their citizens.

· Showtime: Friday, October 16 at 10:00AM ET (this film will be viewable for 24 hours from showtime)

· Synopsis: MLK/FBI uncovers the astonishing extent of the FBI’s surveillance and harassment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Based on newly discovered and declassified files, the documentary explores the government’s history of targeting Black activists and leaders. J. Edgar Hoover, convinced the civil rights movement was infiltrated by communists, regarded Dr. King as a subversive bent on challenging systemic segregation and the status quo. To ruin Dr. King, the FBI director used every means at his disposal. William Sullivan, Hoover’s right-hand admitted in their pursuit of Dr. King, “no holds were barred.” Bugs were planted in Dr. King’s hotel rooms, his phones tapped, informants paid. The Bureau enlisted journalists to write hostile stories about Dr. King, never alerted him to threats on his life, and when King received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, the FBI threatened to blackmail him unless he committed suicide. A timely and revelatory film, directed by Emmy® Award-winner and Oscar®-nominee Sam Pollard.

· Post film-screening discussion: Post Opinions contributing columnist Michele Norris in conversation with director Sam Pollard at Friday, Oct. 16 at 12PM ET.

· Showtime: Friday, Oct. 16 at 9:15PM ET (this film will be viewable for three hours from showtime)

· Synopsis: Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was critical of his beloved Saudi Arabia and of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s policies. On October 2, 2018, Khashoggi entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul and never came out. His fiancée and dissidents around the world are left to piece together clues to his brutal murder—and in their dogged quest for truth, they expose a global cover-up perpetrated by the very country he loved. With exclusive access to the Turkish government’s evidence; to Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz; and to Khashoggi’s close friend and fellow Saudi insurgent, Omar Abdulaziz, Academy Award–winning filmmaker Bryan Fogel unearths hidden secrets in this real-life international thriller that will continue to rock the world long after the headlines have faded away.

Festival attendees can also join Post journalists for the following panel discussions:

· Post Film Critic Ann Hornaday in conversation with Sophia Loren on Friday, Oct. 16 at 4:00PM ET following the presentation of the festival’s Legacy Tribute Award to Loren. The discussion will touch on Loren’s career and collaborations – and her current film, “The Life Ahead.”

· Post Arts Editor Janice Page in conversation with the cast of, “Minari” on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9:00PM ET following the presentation of the festival’s Cast Spotlight Award to the cast.