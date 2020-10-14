On Tuesday, October 20 Alicia Garza joins Washington Post Pulitzer Prize-winning senior critic-at-large Robin Givhan to discuss what it means to do the work of organizing a movement and creating change.
Garza, host of the “Lady Don’t Take No” podcast, and the author of the new book, “The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart," continues to fight racial injustice and inequity as the principal at the Black Futures Lab and the Black to the Future Action Fund, and as the special projects director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance.