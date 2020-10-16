Beginning in March, Robert reported from Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, Wyoming and the Navajo Nation to chronicle the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in vivid, deeply reported stories. After the death of George Floyd in police custody, Robert immediately flew to Minneapolis and into the heart of another huge story. He has since reported with insight and bravery on the country’s racial reckoning from Kenosha, Louisville, Seattle and Tulsa. He won the Publisher’s Award in June for his intrepid work.
Robert joined The Post last year as an investigative reporter on the Sports staff, writing memorably about Black coaches’ frustration with NFL hiring practices and White general managers dealing with the politics of race in America. In August, he delivered a scoop about college football officials privately warning worried student athletes to expect coronavirus outbreaks "on every single team."
Before coming to The Post Robert spent six years at Sports Illustrated as one of the first staff writers for Peter King’s “The Monday Morning Quarterback,” delivering a string of investigative pieces while noting some of the NFL's off-field absurdities. His 2017 account of the recovery of Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey from a gated community outside Mexico City was recognized by the Pro Football Writers Association for outstanding feature writing.
Robert grew up in Silver Spring and played tight end at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh until a shoulder injury ended his career. Robert then transferred to the University of Maryland to study journalism, graduating in 2010. He first covered sports while still in college for the Prince George’s Gazette. In Denver, where he was based for Sports Illustrated, Robert volunteered for Denver Public Schools, teaching a journalism class for three years. He now lives with his wife in Edgewater, Md., and is looking for similar volunteer opportunities here.
Please welcome Robert to the National staff. He starts immediately.