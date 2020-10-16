“At its core, creativity sits at the intersection of strategy, content, technology, product, and design thinking. With this strategic cross-collaboration, we can effectively bring the best ideas to our clients and deliver breakthrough results,” said Robins. “Scott brings years of experience managing multiple dynamic business units, and we are excited to have him help guide our holistic approach to brands.”
Prior to joining The Post, Weisenthal oversaw the global creative & content strategy, as well as lead development and execution of marketing campaigns, for Marriott International’s portfolio, brands, and loyalty programs such as Marriott Bonvoy. Weisenthal has also served as Senior Vice President of the Content Innovation Agency at NBCUniversal, where he was a member of the NBCUniversal Marketing Council, Music Council and Symphony Council.