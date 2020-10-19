Small businesses account for nearly half of the nation’s gross domestic product. After the coronavirus crisis led to uneven government regulation and lack of access to capital investment, the very survival of many small businesses is at stake.
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Washington Post Live will look at both the federal and state roles regarding regulation, relief interventions and access to capital. We’ll also examine how new hurdles have changed the small-business model as they learn to sink or swim, and look at how new technologies can help brick-and-mortar businesses spur new growth.