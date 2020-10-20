Attitudes toward free expression are evolving as more of our discourse takes place online and concerns about the growing preponderance of “lawful but awful” content and discourse mount. Today’s young adults struggle to reconcile the value of a radically permissive free speech culture on the one hand, and support for inclusivity on the other. At the same time, many young activists have found agency and voice in recent protests for racial equality, a right enshrined by the First Amendment and its interpretation by American jurisprudence.
In a segment presented by Knight Foundation, German Marshall Fund director and senior fellow Karen Kornbluh and Knight Foundation chief program officer Sam Gill will discuss the implications for democracy as the nation goes to the polls.
Stream live here: wapo.st/freetostateoct21
